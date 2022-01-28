Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.46 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.