Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,013 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.