Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

