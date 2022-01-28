Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 484,721 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $113,670 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.