Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Verus International
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.