Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

