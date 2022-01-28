Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

