Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.22 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

