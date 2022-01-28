Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 625.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. cut their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $10.51 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

