Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

