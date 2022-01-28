Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

