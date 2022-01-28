Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 274.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Veoneer worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $16,473,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

