Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $6.10. Velo3D shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 7,313 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.