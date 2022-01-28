VeChain (VET) Price Down 16% This Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 16% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $244.13 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

