VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after buying an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,352,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.