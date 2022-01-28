VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 505,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,133,740 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

