Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,295,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,095,000 after buying an additional 784,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,946,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

