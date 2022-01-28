Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

