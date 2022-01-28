Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $6.21 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

