Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $326,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.12 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

