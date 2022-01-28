Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comcast by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

