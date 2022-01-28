Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.05 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

