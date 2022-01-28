Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ORGN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

ORGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

