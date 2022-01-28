Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

