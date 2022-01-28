Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 70.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

