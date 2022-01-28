USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
USD Partners has decreased its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.56 on Friday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.
USDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USD Partners stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of USD Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
