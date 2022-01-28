USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.56 on Friday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 188.92% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USD Partners stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of USD Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

