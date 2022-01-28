US Capital Advisors Weighs in on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

