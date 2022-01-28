US Capital Advisors Weighs in on NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NS. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

