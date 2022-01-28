US Capital Advisors Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.37.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.78 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

