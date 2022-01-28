US Bancorp DE Sells 1,952 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $183.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

