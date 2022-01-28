US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.