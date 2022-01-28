US Bancorp DE Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.