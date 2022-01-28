UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,021.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.10 or 0.06596107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,135.40 or 0.99853069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00051766 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

