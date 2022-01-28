Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of UPWK opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

