Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0585 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $78.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00254380 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006477 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.30 or 0.01110063 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

