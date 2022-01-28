Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.