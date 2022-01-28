Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

