United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $366.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $319.80 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $238.55 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

