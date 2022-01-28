Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

UNPRF stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

