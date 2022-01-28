Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

NYSE:UFI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

