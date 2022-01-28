Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.
NYSE:UFI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
