UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.32 ($19.68).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

