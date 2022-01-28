UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,901 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of UGI worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

