UBU Finance (UBU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $741.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $86,492.67 and $741.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00104406 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,263,888 coins and its circulating supply is 7,445,331 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.