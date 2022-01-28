UBS Group Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €96.50

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

