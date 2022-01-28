UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

