UBS Group Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 270

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 339 to CHF 270 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

