UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 279,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

