Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWST stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,885. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

