Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $684,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.