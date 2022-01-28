Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.