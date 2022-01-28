Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.24. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 462,386 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

