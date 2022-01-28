Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.08.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$41.00 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.